See Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul and Jimmy Fallon play charades (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 18 — Karlie Kloss and Aaron Paul recently joined Jimmy Fallon for an entertaining game of charades on The Tonight Show.

The rules of the game are simple and the teams had to guess from a number of musical or movie references.

Kloss and Fallon made up the first team while Paul was paired with The Roots performer Tariq Trotter. Fallon was up first and Kloss easily guessed I, Tonya.

Next up was Paul who tried really hard but failed to get his partner to guess the right answer for his clue which was Hugh Jackman’s The Wolverine.

In the final round, Kloss and Paul went up against each other, hilariously acting out Anne Hathaway’s The Princess Diaries.

Watch the clip to see who won in the end.

Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul and Jimmy Fallon play charades on ‘The Tonight Show’.