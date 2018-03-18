Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Showbiz

See Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul and Jimmy Fallon play charades (VIDEO)

Sunday March 18, 2018
04:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Watch these elders try to guess classic moviesThe Edit: Watch these elders try to guess classic movies

The Edit: See Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul play charades with Jimmy FallonThe Edit: See Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul play charades with Jimmy Fallon

The Edit: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise tabooThe Edit: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise taboo

The Edit: Barbra Streisand says she’s never had a #MeToo momentThe Edit: Barbra Streisand says she’s never had a #MeToo moment

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, March 18 — Karlie Kloss and Aaron Paul recently joined Jimmy Fallon for an entertaining game of charades on The Tonight Show.

The rules of the game are simple and the teams had to guess from a number of musical or movie references.

Kloss and Fallon made up the first team while Paul was paired with The Roots performer Tariq Trotter. Fallon was up first and Kloss easily guessed I, Tonya.

Next up was Paul who tried really hard but failed to get his partner to guess the right answer for his clue which was Hugh Jackman’s The Wolverine.

In the final round, Kloss and Paul went up against each other, hilariously acting out Anne Hathaway’s The Princess Diaries.

Watch the clip to see who won in the end.         

Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul and Jimmy Fallon play charades on ‘The Tonight Show’.Karlie Kloss, Aaron Paul and Jimmy Fallon play charades on ‘The Tonight Show’.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram