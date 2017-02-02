See Jimmy Fallon channel Christian Grey for ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Dakota Johnson stopped by the sets of The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon got her to join him in a “Mad Lib Theatre” sketch.

As part of the sketch, the stars have to read from a script that included some silly words and phrases that were randomly chosen by Johnson before they started.

The words are then used for a comical sketch where she reenacted a scene from Fifty Shades of Grey with Fallon, using the initial script that was swapped out the silly words and phrases.

Need we tell you the hilarity that ensued once the sketch started? Check out the clip for yourself.

Watch Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon perform a Fifty Shades-themed ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ sketch.