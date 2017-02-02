Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

See Jimmy Fallon channel Christian Grey for ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ (VIDEO)

Thursday February 2, 2017
05:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Dakota Johnson stopped by the sets of The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon got her to join him in a “Mad Lib Theatre” sketch.

As part of the sketch, the stars have to read from a script that included some silly words and phrases that were randomly chosen by Johnson before they started.

The words are then used for a comical sketch where she reenacted a scene from Fifty Shades of Grey with Fallon, using the initial script that was swapped out the silly words and phrases.

Need we tell you the hilarity that ensued once the sketch started? Check out the clip for yourself.

Watch Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon perform a Fifty Shades-themed ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ sketch. Watch Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon perform a Fifty Shades-themed ‘Mad Lib Theatre’ sketch.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline