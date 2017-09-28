Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

See Jimmy Fallon challenge Jared Leto to ‘Name That Song’ (VIDEO)

Thursday September 28, 2017
04:47 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — Jimmy Fallon managed to rope in Jared Leto to compete against him in a game of “Name That Song” while he was on The Tonight Show recently.

The premise behind the game is simple, one just needs to guess the song as The Roots play one instrument at a time.

It seemed at first that Leto couldn’t get a hang of the game as Fallon kept guessing correctly but it wasn’t long before he started guessing some of the covers of songs by Spice Girls, Tom Jones, The Human League and more.

Check out the clip to see who won in the end.

Jared Leto takes on Jimmy Fallon in a game of ‘Name That Song’ on ‘The Tonight Show’.Jared Leto takes on Jimmy Fallon in a game of ‘Name That Song’ on ‘The Tonight Show’.

