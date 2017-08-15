See Jessica Chastain gamble everything in ‘Molly’s Game’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Check out this teaser trailer for Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game.

The film stars Jessica Chastain as a former Olympic skiing hopeful who becomes a target of an FBI investigation after a twist of fate leads her to establishe a high-stakes, international poker game.

The film also stars Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, Chris O’Dowd, Bill Camp, Graham Greene, Claire Rankin, Joe Keery, and Jeremy Strong.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Molly’s Game is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defence lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.”

Molly’s Game is set for release on November 22.

A screengrab from ‘Molly’s Game’ that stars Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner among others.