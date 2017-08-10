Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

See Jeffrey Tambor, James Corden parody ‘The Boy Is Mine’ (VIDEO)

Thursday August 10, 2017
05:49 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — John Boyega and Jeffrey Tambor paid James Corden a visit recently on the sets of the The Late Late Show and of course, the talk show host roped them in a special sketch.

So just what did they find themselves caught in you ask? Well, Corden got Tambor to join him in a song parody of Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine.

That’s right, both of them recreate the music video for this song where they find themselves vying for the attention Boyega and singing to the tune of: “The Boyega Is Mine”.

You’ve got to check out the clip to see just how hilarious it is.

Watch John Boyega, Jeffrey Tambor and James Corden recreate Brandy and Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ with a slight twist.Watch John Boyega, Jeffrey Tambor and James Corden recreate Brandy and Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ with a slight twist.

