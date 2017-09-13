See James Franco hilariously portray a cult legend in ‘The Disaster Artist’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — A24 has unveiled an official full trailer for James Franco’s upcoming flick The Disaster Artist, which premiered Monday at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film, which was also helmed by Franco, is based on the making of Tommy Wiseau’s infamous 2003 low-budget movie The Room and sees the actor/director playing the part of Wiseau to a tee.

The opening glimpses of the latest teaser show Greg Sestero (portrayed by Dave Franco) and Franco’s Wiseau bonding over their dream to make it in Hollywood, which then leads to their master plan to shoot their own film.

Hinting at a love triangle and featuring lines from Franco such as: “I need to show my ass to sell this movie”, the film appears to be well on track to give audiences an unabashed take of what went on behind-the-scenes of the movie making.

Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas round out the cast and the film is slated to debut in theatres on December 1 for exclusive engagements in the US, followed by a nationwide release on December 8 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from James Franco’s upcoming film ‘The Disaster Artist’.