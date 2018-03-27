Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

See James Bay’s video for ‘Pink Lemonade’

Tuesday March 27, 2018
08:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

James Bay’s ‘Electric Light’ is due out May 18. — AFP picJames Bay’s ‘Electric Light’ is due out May 18. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 27 — James Bay dreams of outer space in the video for his single Pink Lemonade, off his upcoming sophomore album Electric Light.

Bay appears as the musical guest on a television show as the clip opens. At the same time, we see him at home, pulling a spacesuit off a closet shelf and putting it on, then walking around the house as if saying goodbye. He then heads to his garage, where a spaceship awaits him and he prepares for takeoff.

Soon, however, the astronaut’s preparations are revealed to be nothing more than childhood fantasy.

Pink Lemonade is the second single off Bay’s highly anticipated album Electric Light, which is due for release May 18. The video follows the February release of a clip for Wild Love, the first single to be revealed from the upcoming LP. — AFP-Relaxnews

