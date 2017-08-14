See how prison changes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in ‘Shot Caller’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Here’s a new trailer for intense crime thriller Shot Caller that stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Game of Thrones star plays a family man who turns into a badass prison gang member after being locked up for a car accident. Upon his release, he is forced to orchestrate a major crime with a brutal rival gang.

The film also stars Lake Bell, Emory Cohen, Jon Bernthal, Jeffrey Donovan, Benjamin Bratt, and Holt McCallany.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Jacob Harlon is a successful businessman with a loving family when the car he is driving post-celebratory drinks crashes, killing a passenger. After arriving at a maximum security prison he is quickly swept up by the violent rites of passage that seem to be the only way to navigate the brutality. Hardened by his new reality, he transforms into Money, a stoic gangster whose strength and intelligence make him an asset to his gang even beyond the prison walls. Following his release, Money is tailed by the police and threats from his incarcerated friends make him feel obligated to pull off one last crime.”

Shot Caller is set for release on August 18.

A screengrab from intense crime thriller ‘Shot Caller’ that stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.