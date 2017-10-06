See Gal Gadot, Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon play charades (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — Gal Gadot and Miley Cyrus joined Jimmy Fallon for an entertaining game of charades on The Tonight Show yesterday.

The rules of the game are simple and the teams had to guess a number of musical or movie references.

Gadot and Fallon made up the first team while Cyrus was paired with The Roots performer Tariq Trotter. Gadot was first up and Fallon failed to guess Bruce Springsteen’s hit song Born to Run.

Next up was Cyrus who managed to get her partner to guess the right answer for her clue which was Johnny Cash’s Ring Of Fire.

In the final round, Fallon and Cyrus went up against each other, hilariously acting out Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Ceiling.

Watch the clip to see who won in the end.

