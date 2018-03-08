See fairy tale movies at this year’s Czech Film Festival in Malaysia

The Czech Film Festival Malaysia 2018 was announced by Malaysian ambassador of Czech Republic Rudolf Hykl (middle) at GSC Mid Valley in Kuala Lumpur recently. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The second Czech Film Festival Malaysia is happening this March and fans of Czech films will get the chance to watch award winning movies from the nation.

With the festival making its return for the second time to our country, the Malaysian ambassador of Czech Republic, H.E, Rudolf Hykl, shared his amazement at how successful Czech Republic within the film industry has become.

“We were encouraged by a high attendance and impact of the first Czech Film Festival in Malaysia last year and wanted to keep the momentum,” he said.

This year’s Czech Film Festival will be running a theme centred around fairy tales, “Fairy Tale Stories from Fairy Tale Country” featuring films from the genre like: Adele Has Not Had Supper Yet, Barefoot, Kooky, Angel Of The Lord 2 and The Seven Ravens.

All of the mentioned films were picked not only based on their popularity, but also their amazing way of expressing the many meanings from each movie in terms of cinematography or story structure as well as offering a diversity of genres ranging from comedy to drama all within the fairy tale theme.

There will be a total of 10 complimentary screenings taking place at two different venues, GSC Mid Valley and GSC Pavilion from March 22 to 25.

Tickets for the films are free of charge and are available at the participating GSC cinemas mentioned above from March 15 onwards while stocks last.

Supported by Cinema Online as the Online Movie Partner, the Czech Film Festival Malaysia 2018 is organised by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Kuala Lumpur and Golden Screen Cinemas. It is also supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia.

Get more info and showtimes for the Czech Film Festival Malaysia 2018 here. — CinemaOnline