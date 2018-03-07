See Ewan McGregor in Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 7 — Check out the first teaser trailer for Disney’s live-action movie Christopher Robin.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as the grown up titular character Christopher Robin who seems to have “lost his way”. Now it’s up to his childhood friends Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, and others to help him remember his past, loving self.

The film also stars Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as his boss Keith Winslow. Jim Cummings lends his voice to Winnie the Pooh, with Chris O’Dowd as Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the heart-warming Christopher Robin, the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.”

Christopher Robin is set for release on August 3.

A screengrab from Disney’s live-action movie ‘Christopher Robin’ that stars Ewan McGregor.