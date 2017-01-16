See Croatia’s 2Cellos perform a beautiful ‘Game of Thrones’ medley (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 16 — Croatian duo 2Cellos are back with another cover and this time they play a wonderful medley of songs from Game of Thrones, backed by the London Symphony Orchestra.

Classically trained cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser became overnight Internet sensations when their low-budget video of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal went viral in 2011.

They have also performed covers for songs like Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome to the Jungle and Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit.

This GoT cover is the first cover from their upcoming album Score.

You just might have this epic ‘Game of Thrones’ medley performance by Croatian duo 2Cellos on loop for the rest of the day.