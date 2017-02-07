See creepy aliens hunt Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds in ‘Life’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Check out this new trailer for Life, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Sony Pictures that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds.

The film centres around six members of the International Space Station who discover evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As they further their research, mayhem ensues and they have to fight for survival.

Life also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: The first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.”

Life is set for release on March 24.

A screengrab from ‘Life’ that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds.