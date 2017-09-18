See Channing Tatum make an entrance in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — As we approach its release, here is a new clip for Taron Egerton’s upcoming sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle that introduces us to Channing Tatum’s character: Agent Tequila.

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn and it also stars Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Elton John and Jeff Bridges.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced the world to Kingsman — an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organisations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…”

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is set for release on September 29.

A screengrab from upcoming ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ that introduces us to Channing Tatum’s character: Agent Tequila