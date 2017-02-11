See Cate Blanchett’s shocking transformations for ‘Manifesto’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — A fresh trailer has debuted for Manifesto, which sees Australian actress Cate Blanchett play 13 different characters at once, each of which are a physical representation of a single 20th century art movement.

The film by Julian Rosefeldt, which has just screened at the Sundance Film Festival and received positive reviews, has also been picked up by FilmRise, which has acquired the North American distribution rights.

Shot in 12 days throughout the city of Berlin, Germany, the project originally began as an art piece at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, where each character was simultaneously displayed on separate screens (via Deadline).

Slated for a mid-2017 release date, Manifesto will also be available to view on Amazon Prime Video later this year. — AFP-Relaxnews

Australian actress Cate Blanchett plays 13 different characters in ‘Manifesto’. — AFP pic