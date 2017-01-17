See Cate Blanchett star as 13 different people in ‘Manifesto’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Watch Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett take on the role of 13 varying characters in this new trailer for Manifesto.

The film plot focuses on artist manifestos of starkly different characters played by Blanchett that include a school teacher, factory worker, choreographer, punk, newsreader, scientist, puppeteer, widow, and a homeless man.

Manifesto, which was shot over 12 days, is a 2015 Australian-German multi-screen film installation written, produced and directed by Julian Rosefeldt.

Manifesto is set to premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival.

A screengrab from ‘Manifesto’ that stars Cate Blanchett.