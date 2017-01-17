Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:20 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

See Cate Blanchett star as 13 different people in ‘Manifesto’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 17, 2017
12:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Check out this Honest Trailer for ‘The Princess Bride’The Edit: Check out this Honest Trailer for ‘The Princess Bride’

The Edit: Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy announce birth of sonThe Edit: Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy announce birth of son

Istanbul New Year’s nightclub suspect finally arrestedIstanbul New Year’s nightclub suspect finally arrested

Kit Siang: Umno spreading ‘fake news’ with anti-Malay allegationsKit Siang: Umno spreading ‘fake news’ with anti-Malay allegations

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Watch Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett take on the role of 13 varying characters in this new trailer for Manifesto.

The film plot focuses on artist manifestos of starkly different characters played by Blanchett that include a school teacher, factory worker, choreographer, punk, newsreader, scientist, puppeteer, widow, and a homeless man.

Manifesto, which was shot over 12 days, is a 2015 Australian-German multi-screen film installation written, produced and directed by Julian Rosefeldt.  

Manifesto is set to premiere on January 23 at the Sundance Film Festival.

A screengrab from ‘Manifesto’ that stars Cate Blanchett.A screengrab from ‘Manifesto’ that stars Cate Blanchett.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline