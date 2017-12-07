See behind-the-scenes footage from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Universal Pictures has released a featurette for highly anticipated Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that takes us behind-the-scenes and gives us a glimpse of what’s in store in the movie.

While plot details or the official first trailer for the movie have yet to be released, Entertainment Weekly has reported that the film will see Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing enlisting the help of new characters played by Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith to help in her organisation called “Dinosaur Protection Group”. Together with Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, they must find a way to get the dinosaurs off the island as an active volcano threatens to make the animals go extinct, again.

The sequel brings back B. D. Wong as the sinister Dr Henry Wu with franchise stalwart Jeff Goldblum also set to return as Ian Malcom. They will be joined by new cast members Geraldine Chaplin, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine and James Cromwell.

The brief synopsis for the film reads: “With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favourite characters and dinosaurs — along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’.