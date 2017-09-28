See Antonio Banderas in new trailer for ‘Acts of Vengeance’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — Saban Films has released a new trailer for upcoming action thriller Acts of Vengeance that stars Antonio Banderas and Karl Urban.

Directed by Isaac Florentine, the film also stars Paz Vega, Robert Forster, Johnathon Schaech, Cristina Serafini, David Sakurai, Lillian Blankenship and Clint Dyer.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A fast-talking lawyer (Banderas) transforms his body and takes a vow of silence, not to be broken until he finds out who killed his wife and daughter and has his revenge.”

Acts of Vengeance in for release on October 27.

A screengrab from ‘Acts of Vengeance’ that stars Antonio Banderas and Karl Urban.