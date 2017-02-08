Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 7:05 pm GMT+8

See Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn hilariously fight off kidnappers in ‘Snatched’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday February 8, 2017
05:36 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Amy Schumer is teaming up with Goldie Hawn as an awkward mother-daughter duo whose getaway in Ecuador takes a chaotic turn in upcoming comedy Snatched.

After Schumer gets dumped, she drags her mum with her on her non-refundable vacation in the hopes of enjoying herself where she meets an attractive man. That’s when things start to go terribly wrong and they  find themselves captive with only each other to get themselves out of the mess.  

The synopsis of the film reads: “After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realise that working through their differences as mother and daughter — in unpredictable, hilarious fashion — is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.”

The movie also stars Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Meloni, and Randall Park.

Snatched is set for release on May 12.

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Snatched’ that stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Snatched’ that stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

