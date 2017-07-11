Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

See all the action in this first trailer for ‘Savage Dog’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday July 11, 2017
11:44 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Check out the first trailer for action packed Savage Dog that features British martial arts star Scott Adkins.

Adkins plays a former champion boxer stuck in a prison, in Indochina in the late 1950s, who must figure out a way to get home after being released.   

The film also stars Marko Zaror, Juju Chan, Cung Le, Vladimir Kulich, Charles Fathy, Matthew Marsden, Sheena Chou and Keith David.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Indochina, 1959. A Wild West town controlled by the criminal class: Vietnamese warlords and European war criminals. The worst prison in the land, it is here that a European, former-champion boxer Martin Tilman (Adkins) has made a name for himself fighting tournaments. When Tilman is due for release, he just wants to return home, but the corrupt forces running the jail will do everything in their power to keep him locked down. When all that Tilman holds dear is taken away in a vicious act of violence, he is forced to confront the five men responsible and take his revenge.”

Savage Dog is set for select release on August 4.

A screengrab from action-packed ‘Savage Dog’.A screengrab from action-packed ‘Savage Dog’.

