See Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in Netflix’s ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Check out the new trailer for highly Netflix’s highly anticipated The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

This film essentially revolves around a dysfunctional family, where Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Elizabeth Marvel play three siblings who try to navigate their difficult relationships with their father (Dustin Hoffman).

The film also stars Candice Bergen, Rebecca Miller, Adam Driver, Judd Hirsch, Sigourney Weaver and Emma Thompson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From writer/director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Sandler, Stiller and Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father (Hoffman) has cast over their lives.”

The Meyerowritz Stories (New and Selected) is set for release on October 13.

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’ that has Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Elizabeth Marvel star as a dysfunctional family.