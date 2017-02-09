Secret ninja force battles ‘Worst Guy Ever’ in ‘Lego Ninjago Movie’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — A first trailer has been released for The Lego Ninjago Movie, which hits cinemas on September 22.

Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods star in the upcoming movie from the Lego franchise.

In the movie, “the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors,” according to a description. “Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad.”

The Lego Ninjago Movie is the feature film directorial debut of Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising) and is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee, who collaborated on The Lego Movie, as well as Maryann Garger (Flushed Away). — AFP-Relaxnews

‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ hits cinemas on September 22. — Screengrab from YouTube