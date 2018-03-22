Second ‘Fantastic Beasts’ screenplay set for release on same day as film

The second ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie is slated for release on November 16, the same day the screenplay will be published. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 22 — The original screenplay of J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is to be published on November 16, coinciding with the film’s worldwide release.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second instalment in Rowling’s five-part Fantastic Beasts series, which began with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The screenplay for the first film, which marked J.K. Rowling’s screenwriting debut, was published in November 2016.

The second film takes the story from New York to London and Paris, featuring a cast of magical creatures and expanding on earlier events that helped shape the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

For The Crimes of Grindelwald, David Yates — who directed the first Fantastic Beasts film and the last four Harry Potter movies — leads a cast that includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz and Callum Turner. The film is headed to 2D and 3D theatres internationally on November 16.

English-language hardcover print editions of the screenplay will be published simultaneously alongside an e-book edition from Pottermore, all on November 16. — AFP-Relaxnews