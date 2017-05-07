Search pictorial is ‘a gift’ to fans, says Amy

Lead vocalist Amy said he hoped the book would be a source of inspiration to young people who wish to make music their career. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — After more than three decades in the music scene, legendary local rock band Search is sharing the joy and sorrow of their musical journey in a pictorial biography book titled Search: Phenomena of Rock n Roll.

Vocalist Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, better known as Amy Search said the 152-page-book not only talked about the bittersweet journey of the group throughout the 36 years they were together but also included photographs of their early involvement as artistes.

“The photographs were of us when we first arrived in KL, at a time when we had no money and were not yet popular and these photographs have never been published anywhere else.

“Looking at the photographs brings back memories. I could not recognise myself as I looked like a vagrant then,” he said in a Meet and Greet Session with Search, here today.

Also present at the event were three other group members namely Hamzah Taib or Kid (lead guitarist), Din or Noordin Taib (guitarist) and Nasir Daud (bassist).

Amy also described the book, which took about five months to be published, as a ‘gift’ to loyal fans and hoped it could be a source of inspiration to young people who wish to make music as a career.

“We started from zero but thankfully we managed to survive in the industry for 36 years. We want readers to feel they can do the same and it is not impossible,” he said.

As Search: Phenomena of Rock n Roll is considered as an introduction to Search’s journey, Amy said the group planned to publish a more complete and in-depth biography book in future.

Formed in 1981, Search is widely recognised as one of the pioneers of rock music in the country in the 1980s and 1990s.

Among the group’s popular songs are Rozana, Pelesit Kota, Kejora and Isabella. — Bernama