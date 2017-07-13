Seann William Scott fights to stay on the ice in ‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Here’s a new trailer from Momentum Pictures for its upcoming sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers that will see Seann William Scott return as hockey enforcer Doug ‘The Thug’ Glatt.

Scott is sidelined after sustaining injuries and is forced to settle into a career as an insurance salesman. But when Doug’s nemesis is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action with the help of former rival Liev Schreiber.

The film also stars Alison Pill, Marc André Grondin, Wyatt Russell, Callum Keith Rennie, Jason Jones, Jay Baruchel, Elisha Cuthbert and Kim Coates.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “A lockout has brought a crew of new players to the Halifax Highlanders, but there’s a notable omission from the line-up… and that’s none other than Doug ‘The Thug’ Glatt (Scott). The enforcer has been sidelined by one too many hits, is married with a baby on the way, and has a new job as an insurance salesman. But when rival Anders Cain (Russell) becomes the Highlanders captain, and new ownership threatens to tear the team apart, ‘The Thug’ is forced back into action.”

Goon: Last of the Enforcers is set for select release on September 1.

Seann William Scott is back as Doug ‘The Thug’ in this screengrab from ‘Goon: Last of the Enforcers’.