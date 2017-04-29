Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs thrilled to premiere his documentary at Tribeca (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 29 — A mini Bad Boy reunion was held at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday as Sean “Diddy” Combs premiered his new documentary, Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

The native New Yorker said debuting the film at Tribeca was fitting.

“It just feels like — it feels surreal but also I feel proud. I've been chasing a dream for a long time and to be debuting something in my city. I'm so New York, you know, and to be at the Tribeca Film Festival it's beyond your dreams.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party of the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 12, 2014. — Reuters picCombs explained that the one hour and 15 minute movie started as a concert documentary and morphed into a story about family, tragedy and perseverance. The majority of the footage was filmed as Combs was putting together the Bad Boy Family Reunion tour to mark the label's 20th anniversary.

After the screening, held at the Beacon Theatre, rappers Lil Kim, Mase and other label members performed some of their biggest hits.

The film will premiere on Apple Music on June 25. — Reuters