Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Haze

Showbiz

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs thrilled to premiere his documentary at Tribeca (VIDEO)

Saturday April 29, 2017
08:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Remand on tahfiz school assistant warden extendedRemand on tahfiz school assistant warden extended

Tottenham to play 2017/18 home games at WembleyTottenham to play 2017/18 home games at Wembley

S&P retains negative outlook for UK, cites ‘significant risk’S&P retains negative outlook for UK, cites ‘significant risk’

North Korea fires missile hours after Tillerson attack in UNNorth Korea fires missile hours after Tillerson attack in UN

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, April 29 — A mini Bad Boy reunion was held at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday as Sean “Diddy” Combs premiered his new documentary, Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

The native New Yorker said debuting the film at Tribeca was fitting.

“It just feels like — it feels surreal but also I feel proud. I've been chasing a dream for a long time and to be debuting something in my city. I'm so New York, you know, and to be at the Tribeca Film Festival it's beyond your dreams.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party of the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 12, 2014. — Reuters picSean 'Diddy' Combs at The Weinstein Company & Netflix after party of the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 12, 2014. — Reuters picCombs explained that the one hour and 15 minute movie started as a concert documentary and morphed into a story about family, tragedy and perseverance. The majority of the footage was filmed as Combs was putting together the Bad Boy Family Reunion tour to mark the label's 20th anniversary.

After the screening, held at the Beacon Theatre, rappers Lil Kim, Mase and other label members performed some of their biggest hits.

The film will premiere on Apple Music on June 25. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline