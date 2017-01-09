Screen legend Streep takes on Trump at Golden Globes (VIDEO)

Meryl Streep holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep berated President-elect Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes yesterday.

The 67-year-old fought to control her emotions as she received a standing ovation during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille Award, handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“You and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it. Hollywood, foreigners, and the press,” she said to her peers with a laugh.

“But who are we? And, you know, what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places.”

Streep spoke out with less than two weeks to go until the inauguration of Trump, who ran a divisive presidential campaign vilifying Mexicans and calling for a ban on Muslim immigration.

Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in ‘The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series — Drama for ‘Goliath’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Aaron Taylor-Johnson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Black-ish’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Viola Davis holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in ‘Fences’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Director Paul Verhoeven holds the award for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language for ‘Elle’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Producer and Director Stephen Daldry holds the award for Best Television Series — Drama for ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Tom Hiddleston holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Claire Foy holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama for her role in ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Atlanta’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ryan Gosling holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Isabelle Huppert poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in ‘Elle,’ at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in ‘Manchester By The Sea’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cast of ‘Moonlight’ poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic



Trump’s election came with the movie industry embroiled in its own debate about an Oscars shut-out for non-white actors as well as unequal pay between the sexes.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick ‘em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” she said, holding back tears.

Streep, considered among the best actresses of her generation, was presented with the award to mark a career which has seen her win eight Golden Globes and collect 29 nominations.

She tore strips off Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he did a decidedly unflattering impression of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski — the Republican president-elect denies mocking the man.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter — someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said.

“I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

‘Hold power to account’

She urged the “principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage,” to cheers from the floor.

She also spoke of the privilege of being given the chance to act for a living and remembered her friend, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who died after Christmas, one day before her mother Debbie Reynolds.

“As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once: Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

Streep was nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film at the glitzy ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for her performance in Stephen Frears’s Florence Foster Jenkins but lost out to Emma Stone.

The annual DeMille award honors those who have made “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Recent winners include Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. — AFP