Scott Eastwood kicks into high gear in ‘Overdrive’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming action-packed Overdrive that stars Scott Eastwood.

The movie revolves aroung two car thieves Andrew (Eastwood) and Garrett (Freddie Thorp) who get caught stealing from a notorious crime boss.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Legendary car thieves Andrew (Eastwood) and Garrett (Thorp) are caught in the act of stealing from notorious crime boss Jacomo Morier. In order to win back their freedom they’re put to the ultimate test — the theft of a priceless car from Morier’s sworn enemy. While putting together a crew to pull off the daring heist they’re joined by two beautiful women (Ana de Armas and Gaia Weiss) who are more dangerous than they look. The team has one week to put the plan in motion, steal the car, and make their escape or lose everything, including their lives.”

Overdrive is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from upcoming action-packed ‘Overdrive’ that stars Scott Eastwood and Freddie Thorp.