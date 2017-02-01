Schwarzenegger says Trump travel ban makes the US ‘look stupid’

Schwarzenegger first came to the US in 1968 at age 21. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken out against US President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

In a sit-down with Extra’s Mario Lopez on Monday, the Austrian-born actor and former California governor criticised the action as “vetted badly.”

“I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly,” Schwarzenegger said.

“If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way.”

Schwarzenegger added that he understood the need to keep terrorists out of the US, but said there were better ways to go about it rather than enforce a “hasty” policy that “makes us look stupid.”

Schwarzenegger went on to sympathise with those affected by the order that Trump’s critics have called a “Muslim ban.”

“To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship… I was in that position,” Schwarzenegger said.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.”