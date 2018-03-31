Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Schwarzenegger says ‘I’m back’ after recovery from heart surgery (VIDEO)

Saturday March 31, 2018
08:48 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump wants US out of Syria, freezes funds for recovery effortsTrump wants US out of Syria, freezes funds for recovery efforts

The Edit: A lush oasis in Johor’s Iskandar PuteriThe Edit: A lush oasis in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri

The Edit: Social misfits have fans too (VIDEO)The Edit: Social misfits have fans too (VIDEO)

The Edit: Aniston, Sandler team up againThe Edit: Aniston, Sandler team up again

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that was originally replaced 20 years ago. — Reuters picSchwarzenegger underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that was originally replaced 20 years ago. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 31 — Actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery to replace a valve that was originally replaced 20 years ago, waking up with the words “I’m back” in a twist on his catchphrase, a spokesman said yesterday.

The original replacement pulmonic valve, which Schwarzenegger received in 1997, outlasted its life expectancy, so the former California governor chose to have valve replacement by catheter, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said in a statement on Twitter.

He was recovering and in stable condition at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, the statement said.

The 70-year-old Schwarzenegger “is awake and his first words were actually ‘I’m back,’” Ketchell said.

Schwarzenegger’s character famously says “I’ll be back” in his breakthrough role in the 1984 movie The Terminator.

Born in Austria, Schwarzenegger won the Mr Universe bodybuilding contest five times and Mr Olympia seven times before turning to acting, starring in action movies such as Conan the Barbarian and Commando.

He then went into politics, and was elected governor of California as a Republican in 2003 and 2006. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram