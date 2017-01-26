Scarlett Johansson splits from husband after two years of marriage

Johansson married Dauriac, a French journalist, in Montana on October 1. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Scarlett Johansson has just joined Hollywood’s celebrity breakup list after splitting from husband Romain Dauriac.

According to People magazine, ScarJo has been separated from her husband of two years since summer 2016.

The pair began dating in 2012 and secretly tied the knot in October 2014. Their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, was born just before they married.

They were last spotted together at the opening party of Yummy Pop, their gourmet popcorn shop, in Paris in December 2016.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds. Their nuptials also lasted a little more than two years.