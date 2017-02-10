Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on ‘Ghost in the Shell’ ‘whitewashing’ claims

Scarlett Johansson arrives for amfAR’s Annual Fashion Week New York Gala February 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — It’s no secret that Scarlett Johansson’s casting as the lead character in the live-action remake Ghost in the Shell was criticised by anime fans and actors of Asian descent including Ming-Na Wen and Constance Wu as another example of Hollywood ‘whitewashing’.

While some have spoken out in defence of the casting such as the film’s director Rupert Sanders, the actress has kept quiet about the accusations until now.

In an interview published in the March edition of Marie Claire magazine, Johansson said that she never wanted to take the role away from an Asian actor and wouldn’t have accepted the role if that were the case.

“I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person,” she told Marie Claire.

“Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.

Johansson chose instead to highlight the importance of being a part of a franchise that stars a female protagonist.

“Having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity,” she was quoted as saying.

“Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that — the weight of such a big property on my shoulders.”

Ghost in the Shell arrives in cinemas on March 31.

It tells the tale of The Major (Johansson), a special ops human-cyborg hybrid who heads an elite task force known as Section 9.