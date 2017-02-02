Say ‘hallo’ to your new Tony Montana: Diego Luna

Diego Luna poses at the Bafta Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — The Scarface reboot might have lost its director after Antoine Fuqua dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, but it has reportedly found its star.

Maxim reported yesterday that Diego Luna has landed the role of Tony Montana, the iconic profanity-spewing mob boss, famously played by Al Pacino in the 1983 original.

The lad’s mag added that the remake “has been envisioned as a modern-day retelling of the rags-to-riches immigrant story, and the action and cocaine-fuelled debauchery will be moved from Miami to Los Angeles.”

The only difference is that Montana was Cuban in the original, but will be Mexican in the remake, Maxim added.

Luna is a big star in his native Mexico, where he first entered the spotlight in Y Tu Mamá También alongside Gael García Bernal.

Since then, you might have seen him as Cassian Andor in last year’s monster hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.