Sarah Paulson ‘warned to keep same-sex relationship secret’

Friday December 8, 2017
04:16 PM GMT+8

The Edit: Director sued for allegedly raping minor

Sarah Paulson attends the 2017 Governors Awards in Los Angeles November 11, 2017. — AFP picSarah Paulson attends the 2017 Governors Awards in Los Angeles November 11, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson was once warned to keep her relationship with Holland Taylor secret because it might stop her from getting work.

“Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said: ‘I think you have to be careful, I’m afraid it’s going to affect your career negatively,’” she shared with The Edit magazine.

“I was like, what? It never occurred to me at all.”

However, when Paulson won her Best Actress Emmy award, the cautions of her past slipped to the forefront of her mind as she questioned whether to tell Taylor “I love you” in her acceptance speech.

“It occurred to me, should I not do that? And then I thought, why would I not?” Paulson explained.

“The fact I’m having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn’t know that about me would be like, wait, what? But then, you know, I did it anyway.”

The 42-year-old actress who first confirmed her relationship with the 74-year-old in March 2016 went on to describe their May-December romance as “unconventional”.

She said: “My life choices are, um, unconventional. I’m with a much older person and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and, to me, it’s the last interesting thing about me.

“But I do feel a bit unconventional. I am a woman of a certain age who chose not to have children, and who has made my career my priority. I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s okay.”

