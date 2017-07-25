Sarah Paulson to star in Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’

Sarah Paulson has won a string of accolades, including a Golden Globe and Emmy.. —Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 25 — Earmarked for a January 2019 release is Glass, which brings together stars from the two previous films in M. Night Shyamalan’s surprise Unbreakable story.

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson are to reprise their roles from year 2000 blockbuster Unbreakable, a superhero story told from the perspective of an ordinary person bestowed with unusual abilities.

James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy have also been brought in to continue their characters’ stories from 2016 success Split.

New to the fray will be Sarah Paulson in an undisclosed role, with Shyamalan confirming the appointment in a July 24 tweet.

Paulson has become central to the American Horror Story franchise, appearing in five seasons to date and with September 2017’s sixth in the bag.

She won a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Satellite Award for her performance as lead prosecutor Marcia Clark in 2016’s dramatised legal reconstruction The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

She has also committed to Ocean’s Eight and Lost Girls, both due 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews