Sarah Paulson reveals first ‘Ocean’s 8’ movie poster on Twitter

Sarah Paulson revealed the first ‘Ocean’s 8’ movie poster on Twitter. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 — The all-female spinoff of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy now has a first movie poster, featuring its eight stars lined up against a red background.

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina star in the movie, due in US theatres June 8.

After Rihanna shared a first photo on Twitter in January, Ocean’s 8 is back in the news as its first movie poster has now broken cover online. This time, Sarah Paulson shared the news on the social network.

The eight stars will play a team of thieves preparing a new heist in New York to swipe a valuable necklace off a celebrity neck and frame a crooked gallery owner.

Matt Damon, who starred in the original trilogy, steps back into the role of Linus Caldwell in the upcoming spinoff. He is joined by former Homeland star Damian Lewis. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Anna Wintour, Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima also make cameo appearances.

Ocean’s 8 is billed as a spinoff from Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s movie trilogy. Sandra Bullock’s character, Debbie Ocean, provides the link as the estranged sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in the original movies.

The film, directed by Gary Ross, opens June 8 in the USA. — AFP-Relaxnews