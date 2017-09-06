Saoirse Ronan plays a rebellious teen in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — A24 has released the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird, fresh from its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival this week.

The comedy-drama, set in 2002 in Sacramento, centres on a tumultuous mother-daughter relationship and the trailer begins with a glimpse of a particularly heated discussion about college which sees the star of the movie (Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan) dramatically fling herself from the car in a bid to escape her mother (Laurie Metcalf).

The following scene sees Ronan’s character at her high school sporting a pink cast on her arm and explaining that she has given herself the name “Lady Bird”. The next few scenes then give the audience a taste of the wild ride to come as Lady Bird continues her ‘coming of age’.

Lady Bird is slated to hit theatres on November 10, after screening at both the Toronto Film Festival and the New York Film Festival (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

A screengrab from Greta Gerwig’s upcoming directorial debut ‘Lady Bird’ that stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.