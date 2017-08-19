Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher to join ‘Shaft’ sequel?

Actor Samuel L. Jackson may reprise his role in the forthcoming ‘Shaft’ sequel. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 19 ― Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as the titular character in New Line's forthcoming Shaft sequel (via Variety).

Based on Ernest Tidyman's novel and originally adapted for the big screen by MGM in 1971 with Richard Roundtree as the lead character of private detective John Shaft, Shaft was one of the first “blaxploitation” films, and also one of the most popular, featuring equal doses of action and crime.

Samuel played police detective John Shaft ― nephew of the original Shaft ― in Paramount's 2000 reboot of the American classic and is poised to return to the role for this latest installment, with Survivor's Remorse star Jessie T. Usher in negotiations to play his son for the upcoming film. ― AFP-Relaxnews