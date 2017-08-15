Samuel L. Jackson says Nick Fury is not in ‘Avengers 3’ or ‘Avengers 4’

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. — file picLOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Samuel L. Jackson has cast doubt on his future appearances as Nick Fury in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Apparently, Jackson’s character won't be in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4 based on what the actor told Yahoo Movies UK. When asked if fans can expect to see Fury back on the big screen, Jackson replied: “I wasn’t in the ‘superhero argument’ movie [‘Captain America: Civil War’], I’m not in ‘Avengers 3 and 4’. They’re shooting them now, and they haven’t called me yet. “

In fact, Jackson also revealed that Nick Fury would not be appearing in the upcoming Black Panther movie either. “They wouldn’t let me go to Black Panther-ville, so it’s kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?”

So this indicates that the only confirmed appearance of Jackson as Fury will be in 2019’s Captain Marvel.