Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Samuel L. Jackson says Nick Fury is not in ‘Avengers 3’ or ‘Avengers 4’

Tuesday August 15, 2017
03:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Samuel L. Jackson casts doubt on future ‘Avengers’ appearancesThe Edit: Samuel L. Jackson casts doubt on future ‘Avengers’ appearances

Awang Adek Hussin appointed as new chairman for MARAAwang Adek Hussin appointed as new chairman for MARA

The Edit: More tickets may be released for sold-out Bruno Mars concertThe Edit: More tickets may be released for sold-out Bruno Mars concert

The Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries onThe Edit: In Egypt, decades-old tradition of ‘foot ironing’ carries on

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. — file picNick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. — file picLOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Samuel L. Jackson has cast doubt on his future appearances as Nick Fury in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Apparently, Jackson’s character won't be in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4 based on what the actor told Yahoo Movies UK. When asked if fans can expect to see Fury back on the big screen, Jackson replied: “I wasn’t in the ‘superhero argument’ movie [‘Captain America: Civil War’], I’m not in ‘Avengers 3 and 4’. They’re shooting them now, and they haven’t called me yet. “

In fact, Jackson also revealed that Nick Fury would not be appearing in the upcoming Black Panther movie either. “They wouldn’t let me go to Black Panther-ville, so it’s kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?”

So this indicates that the only confirmed appearance of Jackson as Fury will be in 2019’s Captain Marvel.  

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline