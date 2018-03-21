Sam Worthington is forced to evolve to save humanity in ‘The Titan’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming sci-fi action film The Titan that stars Sam Worthington.

Set in the near future, the film revolves around a military programme that is working to develop superhumans called “Titans” in the hopes of colonising Saturn's moon Titan. Worthington plays a hot shot Air Force pilot who undergoes the treatment only to find things starting to go dangerously awry as time goes on.

The film also stars Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson, Agyness Deyn, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Corey Johnson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A military family takes part in a ground-breaking experiment of genetic evolution and space exploration. Hotshot Air Force pilot, Rick Janssen (Worthington), is chosen for a military experiment that will create a human being capable of surviving the harsh environments of Saturn's moon, Titan. The experiment is successful, turning Rick into a super-human, but it also creates deadly side-effects which threatens the life of Rick, his wife and family, and possibly humanity itself.”

Netflix is set to release The Titan on March 30.

A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi action film ‘The Titan’ that stars Sam Worthington.