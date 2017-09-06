Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sam Smith teases new song, with heartache still on mind

Wednesday September 6, 2017
02:07 PM GMT+8

Smith’s ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ drops on Friday. — AFP picSmith’s ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ drops on Friday. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 6 — Sam Smith, the English soul singer whose debut album three years ago quickly propelled him to stardom, is back with new music — and heartache apparently is still on his mind.

Smith said that a new song, Too Good at Goodbyes, would come out Friday as he posted on social media a black-and-white picture of a decaying bouquet.

He offered a snippet of the lyrics, starting with the line “Every time you walk out, the less I love you.”

The track is expected to be the first on his second album, the follow-up to his breakthrough debut In the Lonely Hour from 2014.

 

‘Too Good At Goodbyes'. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single xx

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Smith — blessed with a voice that is rich and soars comfortably into falsettos — is best-known for the debut album’s song Stay with Me, a tender ballad about longing for more than a one-night stand.

The 25-year-old Londoner has said that the song was rooted in dark times, as he would hit the gay bars looking for love.

But the song also won him a fan base and he was soon packing arenas. At the 2015 Grammys, Smith won Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year — three of the four most coveted awards at the music industry’s premier gala.

Since the first album, Smith found success with the James Bond theme song Writing’s on the Wall — but was also forced to take a break as he underwent surgery for a haemorrhage on his vocal cords. — AFP-Relaxnews

