Sam Rockwell to play George W. Bush in Dick Cheney biopic

Sam Rockwell will top the bill along with Christian Bale. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — The American actor is about to join the cast of the biopic on the US vice-president under George W. Bush, directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He will top the bill along with Christian Bale who has been recruited for the title role.

Also in the drama, Steve Carell will take on the role of former Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld, Amy Adams will play Dick Cheney’s wife Lynne, and Bill Pullman will be cast as Nelson Rockefeller, who was vice-president from 1974 to 1977 under Gerald Ford.

George W. Bush was president of the United States from 2001 to 2009. In the course of these two mandates, Dick Cheney played a leading role in the fight against terrorism, notably taking charge of the management of the 9/11 crisis.

Production of the film, for which no release date has been announced, will begin in late September. Known for his performance in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Sam Rockwell recently featured in Mr Right. — AFP-Relaxnews