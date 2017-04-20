Salman Khan releases first poster for ‘Tubelight’

The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir Khan. — AFP pic MUMBAI, April 20 — Superstar Salman Khan yesterday released the first poster of his much awaited movie Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The 51-year-old actor took to social media to unveil the poster.

“Kya tumhe yakeen hai? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then ‘Back his Back’,” he wrote alongside the poster, which features a back shot of a man.

In the picture the actor is seen wearing a blazer, a cap and holding a sling bag.

Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then 'Back his Back' . pic.twitter.com/XxQCrOFu6U — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2017

The catch line of the poster is “Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai”.

The makers had released a small teaser of the film on Tuesday featuring a chorus in the voice of kids.

Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will hit the theatres on Eid. — Bernama

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017