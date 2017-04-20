Last updated -- GMT+8

Salman Khan releases first poster for ‘Tubelight’

Thursday April 20, 2017
10:58 AM GMT+8

The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir Khan. — AFP pic The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir Khan. — AFP pic MUMBAI, April 20 — Superstar Salman Khan yesterday released the first poster of his much awaited movie Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

The 51-year-old actor took to social media to unveil the poster.

Kya tumhe yakeen hai? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then ‘Back his Back’,” he wrote alongside the poster, which features a back shot of a man.

In the picture the actor is seen wearing a blazer, a cap and holding a sling bag.

The catch line of the poster is “Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai”.

The makers had released a small teaser of the film on Tuesday featuring a chorus in the voice of kids.

The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir, who have previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will hit the theatres on Eid. — Bernama

