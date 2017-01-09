Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield lock lips at Golden Globes (VIDEO)

The kiss that stole the show. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — If anyone knows how to steal another man’s thunder, it would probably be the reigning jester of Tinseltown, Ryan Reynolds.

And naturally, not any man, mind, but Ryan Gosling.

Both actors were up for the Best Actor gong at yesterday’s Golden Globes, Gosling for La La Land and Reynolds for Deadpool, which the former duly won.

As part of his acceptance speech, Gosling graciously tipped his hat to Reynolds, joking that he was actually the one who should have won.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds but I understand. Ryan, obviously there’s been some kind of mistake that I’m up here,” he said.

But trust Reynolds to have the last laugh — and possibly best consolation prize by giving fellow nominee Andrew Garfield a big wet sloppy kiss.

Watch the moment below as Gosling headed to the podium to collect his award — and Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively’s priceless expression.

While Ryan Gosling was winning, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were kissing. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6yUIYoa8g4 — 9GAG (@9GAG) January 9, 2017