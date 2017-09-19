Ryan Phillippe accused of assault by ex-girlfriend

'Cruel Intentions' starred Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 19 — Ryan Phillippe has just been slapped with a lawsuit by this ex-girlfriend Elise Hewitt who claims the Cruel Intentions star repeatedly assaulted and beat her up.

According to reports, the 21-year-old model has filed an emergency protective order against him and she is suing for US$1 million (RM4.2 million) in damages.

Hewitt also claims that Phillippe has a drug problem and regularly uses cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids. They are said to have gotten into a heated argument on July 4th when she went to pick things up from Phillippe’s house.

She alleges that Phillippe attacked her, grabbing her upper arm so hard that it left bruises before throwing her down a flight of stairs. Phillippe is said to have continued his assault, picking her up and throwing her down the stairs a second time while screaming at her.

She was reportedly hospitalised with chest pains, abrasions and severe bruising. However, sources close to Phillippe claim that Hewitt was the one who started the attack after he called off their relationship. The injuries, they add, are from her falling and injuring hurt herself.

Phillippe was previously married to Reese Witherspoon with whom he shares two children. Since they split in 2006, he has dated several actresses and models.