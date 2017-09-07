Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson are inseparable on Netflix

Thursday September 7, 2017
10:45 PM GMT+8

Sarah Paulson has been a fixture in the 'American Horror' series. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Sarah Paulson will take on the role of Mildred Ratched, the nurse in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Already cast in American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud, three anthologies created by Ryan Murphy for the network FX, Sarah Paulson is about to strengthen ties with her favorite series creator. The actress has accepted the lead role in the forthcoming series, Ratched, which has been bought by Netflix in the wake of a fierce battle with competing platforms Hulu and Apple.

The American will don the uniform of Mildred Ratched, a character who first appeared in Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. An overbearing and repressive nurse, Ratched is the iron-handed manager of a ward in an Oregon psychiatric hospital.

She was previously interpreted on the big screen by Louise Fletcher in Milos Forman’s 1975 adaptation of the novel, which is remembered as one of the rare films to have cleaned up in the five main categories at the Oscars: best film, best director, best actor, which was awarded to Jack Nicholson, best actress (Louis Fletcher) and best adapted screenplay.

In Ratched, Sarah Paulson will play a young version of the character. The story will begin in 1947 and tell the tale of how she progressively became a diabolical monster. Shooting will begin in 2018 with Ryan Murphy behind the camera for the first episode. Eighteen episodes spread over two seasons have already been planned.

In the run-up to the release of this new project, Sarah Paulson, who currently features in American Horror Story: Cult, will appear on the big screen in 2018. She has notably been cast alongside Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in the next Spielberg oeuvre, The Post, and in Ocean’s Eight with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna.

