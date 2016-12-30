Ryan Gosling to star in Neil Armstrong biopic

Ryan Gosling arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica December 11, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — Ryan Gosling will team up with his La La Land director Damien Chazelle once more for a biopic on Neil Armstrong, the American astronaut who became the first person to walk on the moon.

According to Variety, the film will be based on the biography First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James Hansen.

Armstrong was born in Ohio and became a Nasa astronaut in 1958 after service in the Navy and later as a research test pilot.

He flew in the Apollo 11 lunar mission with Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins. He cemented himself as a scientific and cultural icon by stepping onto the moon on July 21, 1969. He died in 2012 at the age of 82 after complications from heart surgery.

Chazelle’s La La Land has dominated the 2016-2017 awards season. The film has been nominated for seven Golden Globes.

Gosling recently wrapped production on Blade Runner 2049 with Harrison Ford.

Shooting for the Armstrong biopic will begin 2017, Variety added.