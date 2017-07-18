Ryan Gosling or Chelsea boots? Which does Harry Styles love more? (VIDEO)

Harry Styles and Prince Harry attend the ‘Dunkirk’ world premiere in London July 13, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 18 — As any Harry Styles fan will tell you, if there’s one style staple that the singer can’t live without, it would be his trusty Chelsea boots.

While he appears to have a steady supply of Saint Laurent ones to last him quite a while, there is a new, and unexpected, contender to his affections.

During Styles’ appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC One radio show yesterday, the host decided to measure how his heart rate responded to various photos of people and things.

The 23-year-old Dunkirk star was hooked up to the monitor, which showed his resting heart rate was about 60 beats per minute.

The readings remained stable until Grimshaw showed him a picture of a shirtless Gosling in a scene from The Notebook.

As his heart rate shot up to 80 beats per minute, Styles said, “Looking very handsome… it’s a good scene,” before exclaiming “No, it’s not!” when Grimshaw pointed out the sudden spike.

(It’s OK, we relate to your man-crush, Harry.)

The only photo that scored a higher heart rate reading was a pair of Chelsea boots.

“That’s the biggest love of your life, a Chelsea boot! Would you say that’s the biggest love of your life, a Chelsea boot?” Grimshaw asked. “Probably,” the singer joked, as the reading spiked to 102.

Watch the clip of the segment below: