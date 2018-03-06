Russia’s ‘Tesnota’ wins big at Malaysia Golden Global Awards

The winners of the Malaysia Golden Global Awards pose on stage with their awards. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Russian movie Tesnota won Best Film at the Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) that took place over the weekend.

The movie which was nominated in four categories, dominated all of them when it won Best Film, Best Actress for Darya Zhovner, Best Supporting Actor for Artem Cipin, and Best New Director for Kantemir Balagov.

Angels Wear White from China came in close as it won three awards which were Best Director and Best Screenplay for Vivian Qu, and also Best Supporting Actress for Zhou Mei Jun.

Hamed Behdad of Blockage won the Best Actor award and is happy with his achievements even before winning the prestigious award stating that he was just excited to be at the ceremony.

Ann Hui who started her filmmaking career in 1979 was given the grand prize of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to cinema especially in Hong Kong as she has made over 25 movies to date. “Tonight I was just thinking, if I can’t make films anymore, I want to go back to being an audience once more and watch movies because I think that very good films need very good audiences,” she said when receiving her award.

Malaysia’s own Shuttle Life won the Audience Choice Award which star Jack Tan was particularly excited about despite not winning Best Actor, because not only did his movie win but it was also his birthday that day.

The night’s emcees were Daphne Iking and Owen Yap and special performances of the night were from Gin Lee, Nicole Lai, and Adibah Noor.

Below are the lists of winners:

Best Cinematography: Anggi Frisca (The Seen and Unseen)

Best Screenplay: Vivian Qu (Angels Wear White)

New Hope Award: A Letter to the President

Best New Director: Kantemir Balagov (Tesnota)

Audience Choice Award: Shuttle Life

Best Supporting Actress: Zhou Mei Jun (Angels Wear White)

Best Supporting Actor: Artem Cipin (Tesnota)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ann Hui

Best Actress: Darya Zhovner (Tesnota)

Best Actor: Hamed Behdad (Blockage)

Best Director: Vivian Qu (Angels Wear White)

Best Film: Tesnota — CinemaOnline