Russell Brand marries again in secret ceremony

Russell Brand is now a married man after getting hitched in super secret wedding to Laura Gallacher. — file picLONDON, Aug 28 — Russell Brand has apparently walked down the aisle again and tied the knot with long-time love Laura Gallacher.

According to The Sun, the marriage took place at an intimate ceremony near their home in Henley-on-Thames in England on Saturday. The reception was reportedly Indian-themed, with guests being ferried to the ceremony on a steamboat.

BBC News also reported that Brand announced the news on his Radio X podcast by saying: “I’m living a married life now. I’m domestic.”

Celebrities like Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, Brand’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall co-star Jason Segel, comedian David Baddiel and British TV host Jonathan Ross were among the guests present at the ceremony.

Brand and Gallacher, who is a lifestyle blogger, have been in on-and-off relationship since 2007. They rekindled their romance in 2015 after he divorced Katy Perry. The newlyweds are parents to daughter Mabel, who was born in November last year.