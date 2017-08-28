Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Russell Brand marries again in secret ceremony

Monday August 28, 2017
01:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Top seven moments from MTV Video Music AwardsThe Edit: Top seven moments from MTV Video Music Awards

Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the HajTwo million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the Haj

Fans camp overnight to be sure of Games football final ticketsFans camp overnight to be sure of Games football final tickets

The Edit: Why many brave a greasy pole at this Maltese festivalThe Edit: Why many brave a greasy pole at this Maltese festival

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Russell Brand is now a married man after getting hitched in super secret wedding to Laura Gallacher. — file picRussell Brand is now a married man after getting hitched in super secret wedding to Laura Gallacher. — file picLONDON, Aug 28 — Russell Brand has apparently walked down the aisle again and tied the knot with long-time love Laura Gallacher.

According to The Sun, the marriage took place at an intimate ceremony near their home in Henley-on-Thames in England on Saturday. The reception was reportedly Indian-themed, with guests being ferried to the ceremony on a steamboat.

BBC News also reported that Brand announced the news on his Radio X podcast by saying: “I’m living a married life now. I’m domestic.”

Celebrities like Oasis singer Noel Gallagher, Brand’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall co-star Jason Segel, comedian David Baddiel and British TV host Jonathan Ross were among the guests present at the ceremony.

Brand and Gallacher, who is a lifestyle blogger, have been in on-and-off relationship since 2007. They rekindled their romance in 2015 after he divorced Katy Perry. The newlyweds are parents to daughter Mabel, who was born in November last year.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline